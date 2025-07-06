Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 1,328 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.37.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $346.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $348.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,838.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.