Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,822,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,291,000 after buying an additional 4,175,298 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 544,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 532,891 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after buying an additional 170,067 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

