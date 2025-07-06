527 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $707,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,114 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,622 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,166,000 after acquiring an additional 936,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,080,000 after acquiring an additional 513,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.40.

RCL opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $334.48. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

