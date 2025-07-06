Simmons Bank Boosts Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,545.80.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,522.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,442.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,365.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,528.45.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

