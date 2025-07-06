Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,433,000 after buying an additional 1,274,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after buying an additional 766,049 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,592,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 439,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,232,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after buying an additional 343,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.