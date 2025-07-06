Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $33.37

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.21. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a negative net margin of 1,154.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

