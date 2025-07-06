Simmons Bank Sells 333 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,826 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,296,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,544,000 after buying an additional 3,080,984 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $166,061,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $108,433,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

