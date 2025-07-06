Simmons Bank Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

