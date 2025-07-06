Simmons Bank Lowers Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

