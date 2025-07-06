Simmons Bank Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,622,000 after purchasing an additional 193,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,006. The trade was a 32.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $220.27 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

