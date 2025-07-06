Simmons Bank Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AeroVironment by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,502,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.1%

AVAV opened at $245.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.49. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.