Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,030,000 after buying an additional 99,669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,132,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,227,000 after purchasing an additional 437,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,046,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,336,000 after purchasing an additional 178,727 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

