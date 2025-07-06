Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,103,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 159,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 83,977 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.2%

BATS USMV opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

