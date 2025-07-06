Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 246.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

