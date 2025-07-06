Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $92.83 and a 52-week high of $123.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

