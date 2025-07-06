Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,009,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,515,000 after purchasing an additional 60,489 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 43,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

