Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Invests $221,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $125.05 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.