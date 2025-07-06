Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 253,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6,225.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVI stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $29.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

