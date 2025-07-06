Novare Capital Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 853,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,467 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $109.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $946.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $109.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

