Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of BATS DJUN opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

