Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,398,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

