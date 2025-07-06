Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 155,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $399.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.