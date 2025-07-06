Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 533.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,608,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,928 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $3,698,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 211,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 164,868 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.