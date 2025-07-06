KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in KBR by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in KBR by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KBR by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBR. UBS Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KBR opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

