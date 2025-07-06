IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.72 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,216 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $961,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,145,852.50. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,183 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,942. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.7%

EBAY opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

