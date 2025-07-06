Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7,883,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,087,000 after acquiring an additional 945,988 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 24,315.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 693,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 679,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,896,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

EFX stock opened at $261.81 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

