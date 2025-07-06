IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 9,608 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

