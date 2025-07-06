Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 126,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.