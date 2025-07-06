HM Payson & Co. Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

