Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 586 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,741,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,767,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,309,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,681,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $222.06 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $202.96 and a one year high of $226.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

