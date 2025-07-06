Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $451,985,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,579,000 after buying an additional 432,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $463.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.57. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.