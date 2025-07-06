HM Payson & Co. Raises Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

