Analysts Set Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $462.22

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $462.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $430,674,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $477.68 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $491.98. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

