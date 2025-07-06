Analysts Set Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $462.22

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $462.22.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ULTA
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $477.68 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $491.98. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.88.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.