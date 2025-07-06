HM Payson & Co. Has $576,000 Position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 114.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

