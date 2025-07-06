Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,302 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,533,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $438,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $465,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $390,755,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2,181.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,815 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 282.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

