Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) versus Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) and Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Sila Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -0.61% -0.32% -0.16% Sila Realty Trust 18.85% 2.46% 1.71%

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sila Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sila Realty Trust pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.45 billion 0.87 -$4.24 million ($0.48) -22.21 Sila Realty Trust $186.86 million 7.09 $42.66 million $0.62 38.74

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Sila Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sila Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sila Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Sila Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 4 1 0 1.86 Sila Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.91, indicating a potential upside of 11.69%. Sila Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Sila Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sila Realty Trust is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Summary

Sila Realty Trust beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.