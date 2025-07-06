Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.36 on Friday. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Free Report

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.