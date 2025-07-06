Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (CTNT) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service -620.98% -26.94% -22.35% Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Competitors -431.24% -203.99% -34.81%

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service $460,000.00 -$5.19 million -0.66 Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Competitors $2,586.92 billion $542.77 million 14.64

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service rivals beat Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

