Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.22%.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Autoliv by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.