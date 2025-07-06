Reviewing Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS)

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Free Report) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Two Rivers Water & Farming and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Two Rivers Water & Farming alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp 28.70% 29.18% 14.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $6.70 billion 2.21 $1.78 billion $2.68 8.09

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Summary

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

(Get Free Report)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.