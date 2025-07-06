Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.40% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $465,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

