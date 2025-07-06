World Investment Advisors Has $4.03 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

