DT Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 50.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $706,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 312,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,034.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total transaction of $3,924,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,161,193.58. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,950. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $986.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,005.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

