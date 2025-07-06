Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,704,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

