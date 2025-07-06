TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,396,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 352,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $480,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

NYSE:TEL opened at $174.29 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $175.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average is $149.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690. This trade represents a 35.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $8,486,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,532.63. This represents a 53.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

