Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,934 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $463,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.