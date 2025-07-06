Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $593,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 67,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40. The stock has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.