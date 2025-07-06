World Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VXF stock opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

