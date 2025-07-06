World Investment Advisors Has $3.98 Million Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,964,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

