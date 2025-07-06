World Investment Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.96.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

